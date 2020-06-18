Business Vietnam, India step up trade ties Vietnam is making efforts to help Vietnamese and Indian export-import firms handle difficulties, especially during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, heard an online conference on June 17.

Business East Asia Business Council discusses ways to boost economic recovery The East Asia Business Council (EABC) has recently convened its 47th meeting in an online format, attracting representatives from 13 East Asian nations, including 10 ASEAN member states and their three partners of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Business Local firms urged to control food safety for exports to China The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has recommended local enterprises to strictly implement regulations on food safety for farming and seafood products exported to China to avoid them getting stuck at border gates. ​

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on June 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,239 VND per USD on June 18, down 1 VND from the previous day.