Society Supervision over COVID-19 pandemic to be tightened nationwide The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 29 ordered tightening supervision over the pandemic in all localities nationwide, with special attention to be given to people who travelled through sites now under lockdown in central Da Nang city.

Society Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Brunei Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Brunei on July 29 by budget carrier Vietjet Air.

Society High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed the Ministry of Education and Training to hold the high school graduation examination in all provinces and cities as previously scheduled, including in Da Nang where new COVID-19 cases have appeared.

Society State-run news agencies of Vietnam, Algeria urged to bolster cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh has recently urged the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Algerian state news agency Algeria Press Service (APS) to further promote cooperation.