HCM City strives to join list of top 10 PAPI performers
A conference is held virtually on July 29 to discuss measures to improve HCM City’s Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI). (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Only by applying technology can HCM City speed up delivery of public administrative services, reduce corruption and improve citizens’ satisfaction, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau on July 29.
He made the statement during a conference held virtually to discuss measures to improve the city’s Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI).
Chau said the southern hub is making extra efforts to join the list of the 10 cities and provinces with the highest PAPI this year. To this end, he urged provincial departments, districts and communes to do their best to boost PAPI and increase scores of the dimensions on Participation at Local Levels, e-Governance, Environmental Governance, Control of Corruption and Vertical Accountability.
Assoc., Prof Pham Duy Nghia from University of Fulbright Vietnam said to achieve higher PAPI, the city’s districts and communes need good leaders with strong leadership and ability to inspire others.
There is plenty of room for HCM City to improve its PAPI as it has a large population and the country’s most-developed economy, Nghia said.
Last year, HCM City stood among the high-average performers, scoring 43.79.
PAPI is a collaboration between the Centre for Community Support and Development Studies (CECODES), the Centre for Research and Training of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF-CRT), the Real-Time Analytics, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Following the initial pilot in 2009 and a larger survey in 2010, the PAPI survey has been implemented nationwide each year since 2011./.