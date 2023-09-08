HCM City striving to end illegal fishing
The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has requested stronger actions to put an end to illegal fishing in foreign waters, ahead of the fourth fact-finding trip by an European Commission (EC) delegation this October.
The committee assigned the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to strictly monitor fishing vessels, certify traceability of catches to ensure legality, and coordinate with relevant units to conduct specialised inspections of enterprises importing seafood for processing and export to the European market, and strictly deal with any violations.
The city Border Guard Command was asked to work with relevant units to strengthen patrols to prevent and stop fishing vessels and fishermen from conducting illegal fishing in foreign waters.
The Department of Public Security was asked to direct investigations, consolidate records, and prosecute organizations and individuals illegally fishing in foreign waters.
Ho Chi Minh City is home to over 2,000 fishermen, mainly in Can Gio district, of whom nearly 150 take part in offshore fishing./.