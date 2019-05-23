Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan (fourth from right) and staff of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt pose for a group photo (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Studying Germany’s new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and automation as well as models of digital and knowledge-based economic development, vocational training and financial centres is crucial for Ho Chi Minh City to shape its development, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has said.Visiting the Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt on May 22 as part of his visit to Germany, Nhan expressed his delight at the growing friendship between the two countries, saying that the Germany visit by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in February, and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier’s trip to Vietnam in March helped enhance bilateral ties.As Vietnam and HCM City in particular are important partners of Germany in the region, the ongoing visit aims to promote relations with European partners, he said.Besides studying Germany’s experience in smart urban development, human resources training and cultural exchange, the visit is also expected to help officials and businesses updated with their partners’ policies.To that end, he asked the Vietnamese Consulate General to work to bolster Vietnam-Germany relations.The same day, the HCM City delegation paid a courtesy call on Chairman of the Parliament of the State of Hesse Boris Rhein.-VNA