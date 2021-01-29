Health Three COVID-19 treatment hospitals set up in Hai Duong province Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on January 28 asked relevant units to establish three COVID-19 treatment hospitals in the northern province of Hai Duong, where 73 community infection cases were confirmed over the past two days.

Health Quang Ninh receives 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits from SunGroup The northern province of Quang Ninh, where a new COVID-19 outbreak has been discovered, has received 10,000 SARS-CoV-2 testing kits worth more than 28,000 USD presented by SunGroup.

Health 91 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on January 28 Vietnam recorded 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 28, including 84 domestically-transmitted cases and seven imported cases, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health First autologous stem cell transplant successfully performed on 32-month-old child The Children’s Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City has successfully performed an autologous stem cell transplant on the smallest patient so far - a 32-month-old girl suffering from severe neuroblastoma (NB).