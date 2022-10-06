HCM City to be next destination of Italian Film Festival 2022
The Italian Film Festival 2022 will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from October 10-16 after concluding in Hanoi.
Free tickets are available at DCINE Ben Thanh cinema, at No.6 Mac Dinh Chi, Ben Nghe ward, District 1.
According to the Italian Consulate General in the southern metropolis, the event aims to promote the cultural exchange between Italy and Vietnam, while introducing the cinematography and typical cultural identity of the European country to Vietnam.
The movies to be screened at the festival, which will be organised in collaboration with the Asian Film Festival of Rome, include “Everything’s gonna be alright” (Cosa Sara), “The great silence” (Il Silenzio Grande), “Doctor on call” (Una note da dottore), “A girl returned” (L’arminuta), “Breaking up in Rome” (Lasciarsi un Giorno a Roma), “The inner cage” (Aria Ferma), and “The King of Laugh” (Qui rido io).
Audience can receive free tickets at DCINE Ben Thanh cinema, at No.6 Mac Dinh Chi, Ben Nghe ward, District 1, and get further information about the festival at http://fb.me/e/3GqJpnVDL.
The festival is now underway at the National Cinema Centre at 87 Lang Ha Street in Hanoi from October 3-9./.