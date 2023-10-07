Society Vientiane, Ninh Binh sign MoU on cooperation Representatives of Laos’ capital city of Vientiane and Ninh Binh province have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the exchange of delegations to share experience and increase cooperation in tourism, socio-culture, education and agriculture.

Society IUU combat: Changes seen in fishermen’s awareness of sustainable fisheries Tam Hai island commune in Nui Thanh district, the central province of Quang Nam, which owns the strongest fishing boat fleet in Quang Nam, has seen a considerable change in local fishermen’s awareness of fisheries regulations and the prevention and combat of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing thanks to effective communications efforts of local authorities.

Society Basic administrative procedures in education turned online A database of over 24 million teachers and students, accounting for 98% of the total, has been verified and linked to the national population database, making the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) among the first agencies to complete the database connection, said director of the ministry's Information and Communication Technology Department Nguyen Son Hai.

Society TikTok Singapore’s operation in Vietnam violates local laws: Ministry Violations of Vietnam's laws have been detected in TikTok's cross-border services in Vietnam after a comprehensive inspection of TikTok's activities in the country from May this year, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) said at the monthly press conference on October 5.