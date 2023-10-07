HCM City to build 35,000 social housing apartments in 2021-2025
The southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City is striving to build 35,000 social housing apartments by 2025, equivalent to 2.5 million square metres of floor space, said the municipal People's Committee.
Illustrative image (Photo: vneconomy.vn)HCM City (VNA) – The southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City is striving to build 35,000 social housing apartments by 2025, equivalent to 2.5 million square metres of floor space, said the municipal People's Committee.
In its recent report on the implementation of the city’s housing development plan, including social housing projects for the 2016-25 period, the committee said HCM City has built and put into use 19 social housing projects, including 14,954 apartments from 2016 to 2020.
It has put into use one workers’ accommodation project with 1,449 apartments.
According to its social housing development plan, HCM City expects to build about 35,000 social housing units by 2025, including about 7,000 lease houses and 4,500 accommodations for workers.
By the second quarter of 2023, the city had completed and put into use two projects with 623 apartments.
Six social housing projects with 3,956 apartments and one worker accommodation project with 1,040 apartments are under construction.
The municipal People's Committee has proposed to remove difficulties and obstacles in social housing construction related to site clearance, compensation, technical infrastructure investment, and other legal costs.
It has recommended the allocation of these costs to the land fund for social housing construction when investors of commercial housing projects hand over 20 per cent of their residential land fund to the State for social housing development.
The city also needs guidance on applying legal regulations on implementing social housing obligations when adjusting project implementation progress and on determining members of households to consider beneficiaries of social housing policies./.
It has recommended the allocation of these costs to the land fund for social housing construction when investors of commercial housing projects hand over 20 per cent of their residential land fund to the State for social housing development.
The city also needs guidance on applying legal regulations on implementing social housing obligations when adjusting project implementation progress and on determining members of households to consider beneficiaries of social housing policies./.