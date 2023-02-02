Business Vietnam must step up carbon reduction to enter EU markets Vietnam must start monitoring and issuing carbon certificates to exporters and retailers in response to the EU's recently passed carbon levy, said industry insiders and policymakers.

Business British official in Vietnam to boost accession to CPTPP Minister of State Greg Hands of the UK Department for International Trade arrived in Hanoi on February 1 for high-level trade talks on how the UK joining of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will boost the economic firepower of the world’s most dynamic trade bloc, according to the British Embassy.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,608 VND/USD on February 2, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Businesses exporting medicinal herbs to China required to register Vietnamese businesses which want to export medicinal herbs to China must submit information about growing areas and packaging establishments to the provincial Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development.