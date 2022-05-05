At the press conference (Photo: VNA) HCM City (VNA) – A press conference on the 18th edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival was held in the city on May 5. A press conference on the 18th edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival was held in the city on May 5.

The coming event, part of the ‘Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City’ programme, will be held in celebration of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to be hosted in Vietnam this month.

It is slated for May 14-17, expected to attract more than 100 units across the country.

The event will feature an array of activities with an aim to promote the city’s tourism market and image as a safe, attractive and friendly destination to domestic and foreign tourists, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Le Truong Hien Hoa said.

They include a national conference highlighting intra-regional connectivity in high quality human resources training for Vietnam’s tourism in the post-pandemic period, another on opportunities and challenges of Vietnam’s tourism in 2022 summer, and tourism programmes between HCM City and the Mekong Delta localities, among others.

New tourism products at discount prices, including waterway and air tours, will be introduced to festival-goers.

SEA Games 31 , themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23./.

