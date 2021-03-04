Business Tax revenue totals 10.7 billion USD in first two months Nearly 246.449 trillion VND (over 10.7 billion USD) in taxes was collected for the State budget in the first two months of 2021, equivalent to 22.1 percent of the estimate, according to the General Department of Taxation.

Business Nearly 700 Vietnamese firms eligible for aquatic export to Taiwan The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has announced a list of 697 Vietnamese fishery companies meeting the conditions for export to Taiwan (China).

Business VinFast plans electric car plant in US VinFast Trading and Production LLC, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, plans to set up an automobile plant in the US after establishing a 50-member R&D office in San Francisco in preparation for California automobile sales in 2022, Bloomberg reported.