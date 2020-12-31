Business Vietnam to have 26 airports by 2030: CAAV Vietnam is set to be home to 26 airports by 2030, 14 of which will be international, according to a draft master plan on the development of the national airport network to 2030 and vision to 2050 from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Tax revenue tops 54.37 billion USD in 2020 Total tax collection in 2020 is estimated at over 1.26 quadrillion VND (54.37 billion USD), equivalent to 100.6 percent of the estimate, Deputy Director of the General Department of Taxation Dang Ngoc Minh said on December 31.

Business Binh Dinh’s GRDP highest in central key economic zone The central coastal province of Binh Dinh’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) this year was estimated at nearly 50 trillion VND (2.16 million USD), a year-on-year surge of 3.61 percent.

Business Vietnam exports over 1.7 million tonnes of coffee in 2020 Vietnam gained 2.7 billion USD from shipping an estimated 1.7 million tonnes of coffee abroad in 2020, accounting for over 10 percent of the world’s coffee value and 18 percent of the market share, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).