Ho Chi Minh City is set to step up and professionalise overseas tourism promotion activities to attract more visitors. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City is set to step up and professionalise overseas tourism promotion activities this year as part of efforts to attract more visitors, said the municipal Tourism Department.Announcing tourism promotion programmes on February 21, the department said that for the first time, it will attend the IMEX Frankfurt 2024 in Germany, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for the meetings, events, and incentive travel industry. This fair will feature about 2,900 exhibitors from 150 countries and territories, over 3,000 buyers from 84 countries, and some 180 media agencies from 20 countries.