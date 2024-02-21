HCM City to professionalise overseas tourism promotion
Ho Chi Minh City is set to step up and professionalise overseas tourism promotion activities this year as part of efforts to attract more visitors, said the municipal Tourism Department.
Ho Chi Minh City is set to step up and professionalise overseas tourism promotion activities this year as part of efforts to attract more visitors, said the municipal Tourism Department.
Announcing tourism promotion programmes on February 21, the department said that for the first time, it will attend the IMEX Frankfurt 2024 in Germany, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for the meetings, events, and incentive travel industry. This fair will feature about 2,900 exhibitors from 150 countries and territories, over 3,000 buyers from 84 countries, and some 180 media agencies from 20 countries.
Following the success of Roadshow Vietnam - HCM City Tourism in Australia last year, the department will hold a series of tourism promotion events in two large cities of this country in 2024. It will also organise business-to-business (B2B) sessions along with exhibitions introducing tourism products and services, along with agricultural products and handicrafts of Vietnam and HCM City to Australian tourists.
In particular, overseas promotion activities in 2024 and the following years will be aligned with demand of travel companies working on different segments, it noted.
For example, promotion activities at IMEX America in the US will focus on businesses in the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourism) industry. At ITB Asia in Singapore, the event is reserved for the firms running hotels/resorts and destinations, according to the department.
To enhance the effectiveness of overseas tourism promotion, the authority will reinforce cooperation with Vietnam’s diplomatic bodies abroad and such international organisations as the Tourism Promotion Organisation for Global Cities (TPO) and the Asian Federation of Exhibition and Convention Associations (AFECA).
In addition, it will strengthen ties with international media agencies like CNN, Discovery, BBC News, and PR Newswire to increase advertising HCM City’s tourism on their channels.
Regarding domestic promotion activities, the department said it will boost the popularisation of local culture, history, and people by holding annual events, including the HCM City Ao Dai (traditional long dress) Festival, the Tourism Festival, the River Festival, the International Travel Expo HCM City, and the Tourism Week.
An official of the department said tourism demand is forecast to decline as a result of the prolonged global economic recession, thus considerably impacting the tourism industry of Vietnam and HCM City. However, the city is determined to fruitfully implement its tourism development strategy until 2030 to sustainably develop tourism./.
