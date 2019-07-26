Scene at the event (Photo: VNA)

– The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) has made significant contributions to the achievements of the country’s people-to-people diplomacy, said Chairwoman of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga.Attending a ceremony to mark the HUFO’s 30th founding anniversary in Ho Chi Minh City on July 26, Nga congratulated the union on its achievements in the past three decades.She expressed her belief that with the direction of the city’s leaders and coordination from competent agencies and departments, the HUFO will reap steps of breakthrough development and serve as a bridge of friendship connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam with people around the world, contributing to successfully implementing the Party and State’s foreign policy.Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem said the HUFO’s activities have strengthened solidarity, friendship and cooperation with international friends, as well as contributed to carrying out the city’s socio-economic development programmes.The HUFO should diversify its activities, improve communication work on the Party and State’s foreign policy, and enhance effective cooperation with international organisations and foreign non-governmental organisations to mobilise support for the city’s development, he said.Currently, the HUFO has 32 member associations and 150 chapters across the city. It organises more than 80 events each year.On the occasion, the VUFO and the municipal People’s Committee presented gifts to the HUFO’s individuals and organisations for their achievements in the people-to-people diplomacy in the city.-VNA