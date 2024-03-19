Politics NA Standing Committee wraps up 31st session The National Assembly Standing Committee completed the entire working programme of its 31st session in Hanoi on March 19 after three and a half days of sitting.

Politics Long-term US investment welcomed for Fulbright University Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai welcomed the continued long-term US investment in Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV) during a reception in Hanoi on March 19 for Director of the Vietnam Programme at Harvard University Prof. Thomas Vallely and FUV’s experts.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party chief’s speech on personnel affairs important: officials Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the recent meeting of the sub-committee for personnel affairs of the 14th National Party Congress has received wide support among officials and Party members.