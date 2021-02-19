Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on February 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,134 VND per USD on February 19, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Domestic food and beverage industry has development potential The domestic food and beverage market has great potential for development despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.

Business Over 14,000 tonnes of dragon fruit exported to China via Lao Cai border gates More than 14,000 tonnes of dragon fruit were exported to China from February 10-17 (the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday) through border gates in the northern province of Lao Cai, according to the provincial Border Gate Customs Sub-Department.

Business Infographic European businesses optimistic about Vietnam economy European Business Leaders are more optimistic about Vietnam’s trade and investment than at any point since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the Business Climate Index from the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).