HCM City’s agricultural production value up 4.3 percent in Q1
Ho Chi Minh City’s agricultural production value in the first three months of 2020 increased by 4.3 percent year-on-year, according to the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Growing melon at a hi-tech agricultural zone in Ho Chi Minh City (Source: nongnghiep.vn)
This is a positive sign amid complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), as the city’s agricultural sector is exerting efforts to ensure the supply of essential food for locals.
The national target programme on new-style rural area building in the city has entered a new and advanced phase.
By mid-March, each commune in the city met an average of 18.9 out of 19 advanced criteria, up 2.5 criteria compared with that of the same period last year. Up to 52 communes, or 92.9 percent, have completed all 19 criteria.
Meanwhile, each district met an average of 7.8 out of 9 advanced criteria, up 2 criteria against the same period last year./.