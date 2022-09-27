The HCM City People’s Committee’s contest for solutions and products in artificial intelligence applications is open to entries until October 15. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The HCM City People’s Committee opened a contest for solutions and products in artificial intelligence (AI) applications until October 15.



The contest is organised by the city’s Department of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, the Vietnam National University-HCM City, the HCM City Computer Association, Vietnam Software and its Services Association, and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s chapter in HCM City.

It calls on the business community and residents to join hands to effectively implement the city's digital transformation strategy.



According to Lam Dinh Thang, director of the city’s Department of Information and Communication, the contest aims to promote scientific research activities and innovative start-up projects in AI applications.



It encourages individuals and research groups at home and abroad to propose AI-powered solutions to help the city deal with problems of environment, education and health.



“AI-powered products and solutions being researched, deployed, and applied in the city are expected to be able to be widely applied in the future, contributing to the city’s AI application and development,” he said.



He hopes this year's contest will receive the participation of information technology students, AI experts across the country, and overseas Vietnamese.



The contest's two categories are the AI-Challenge and AI-Solution.



AI-Challenge seeks AI-based solutions for event retrieval from visual data.



AI-Solution looks for outstanding solutions and products based on artificial intelligence technologies in key socio-economic sectors such as production, business, transportation, finance, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, and serving the community.



A jury of experts and scientists from universities and associations will decide the winners.



All domestic and foreign individuals and organisations can register online by filling out a form at https://aichallenge.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/dang-ky, or at the Department of Information and Communications office No. 59 on Lý Tự Trọng Street in District 1.



The organisers are encouraging participants to attach files, photos, videos and links related to their work.



There will be three main prizes and extra prizes in each category. Each first prize is 50 million VND (2,100 USD), the second prize is 30 million VND (1,260 USD), while the third prize is 20 million VND (840 USD) and the consolation prize is 5 million VND (210 USD).



The number of prizes will be decided by the organising board and the judges.



Funding for the prizes will be mobilised from various sources.



The award ceremony is expected to be held in November.



More information is available at https://aichallenge.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/.a



In 2020, the contest attracted 217 teams and 528 contestants from 55 units participating in the AI-Challenge, and 39 products and solutions from 31 units participating in AI-Solution, with the prizes awarded totalling 365 million VND (15,320 USD).



Last year, it received entries of 330 teams and 1,098 contestants from more than 50 units at home and abroad, with prizes of 200 million VND (8,395 USD)./.