A series of book exhibitions and readings will also be organised from January 8 to 12 in the city (Illustrative image. Source: VNA) A series of book exhibitions and readings will also be organised from January 8 to 12 in the city (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) - A group of Korean singers in early January shot a short film featuring Ho Chi Minh City and its culture as part of the 4th anniversary of HCM City Book Street, which is on Nguyen Van Binh street in District 1.

The work will be released by SBS Korea, a partner of the street’s management board, the HCM City Book Street Limited Company.

A series of book exhibitions and readings will also be organised from January 8 to 12 at the venue. Rare books and bestsellers released by Vietnamese and foreign publishers will be displayed.

One-hundred large-sized covers of best-selling books in 2019 will be exhibited, while many books distributed by Nha Nam Company will be discounted.

Book readings will feature young writers such as Le Hong Tu, Nguyen Thi Chau and Ngu Yen.

The organiser invited 150 sixth-grade students from District 7 to join the event’s opening ceremony at 8am on January 8.

“We are working with local authorities to make the street a cultural destination for tourists,” said Quach Thu Nguyet, HCM City Book Street Ltd Company’s deputy director.

The book street opened in January 2016 and features dozens of book stalls of more than 20 publishers. It has organised dozens of book exhibitions and more than 100 cultural and book-signing events, attracting leading domestic and foreign publishers, distributors and agencies.

The street earned 40 billion VND (1.6 million USD) in turnover last year. Nearly 400,000 books on different topics were sold and more than 2.6 million people visited the street.

The company works with cultural and arts associations and museums to launch cultural exchange programmes and exhibitions on the street, according to Nguyet./.