Three foreigners driving a scooter without helmets were asked to stop by a traffic policeman in Vietnam (Photo: anninhthudo.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s police on August 1 embarked on a campaign to disseminate traffic rules among foreigners in the city.



The campaign will run until August 15 and foreign violators will receive warnings in the period.



From August 16 until the end of October, the city’s police will increase patrols and impose traffic fines on foreigners who break the traffic rules.



Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Binh of the Road-Railway Traffic Police Division under the HCM City Department of Police said the officers who are fluent in foreign languages will be mobilised in the campaign.



Fifteen days after launching a campaign to examine vehicles in HCM City, traffic police dealt with more than 10,000 violation cases and imposed fines worth nearly 4 billion VND (172,510 USD).



There have been an increasing number of foreigners staying in Vietnam, as international visitors to the country in the January-July period surpassed 9.79 million, up 7.9 percent year on year. This year, Vietnam strives to serve 17.5 – 18 million foreign tourists.



Furthermore, according to statistics by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs, the number of foreign employees in Vietnam increased from 63,557 in 2011 to 83,046 in 2016. They mostly came from Asian countries like China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan, accounting for 73 percent of the total; followed by European nations (21.6 percent) and North America (2.4 percent).-VNA