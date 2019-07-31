Hanoi welcomed more than 2.4 million tourists and pocketed over 345 million USD from tourism services in July, up 9.5 percent and 31.5 percent against the same month of 2018, respectively.

According to the municipal Tourism Department, of the total holiday-makers, over 460,000 are foreigners, a year-on-year rise of 9.6 percent.



In the first seven months of 2019, over 16.7 million people, including 3.7 million foreigners, chose Hanoi as a destination for their holidays. Total revenue from tourists is estimated at 57.7 trillion VND.-VNA