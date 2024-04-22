Travel New life on Pha Din Pass ​ Pha Din Pass, also known as Pha Din Slope, connects the two northern mountainous provinces of Son La and Dien Bien. During the historical Dien Bien Phu campaign in 1954, the pass endured relentless bombardment, with thousands of tons of bombs dropped. 70 years later, Pha Din Pass today has transformed into one of four magnificent passes in Vietnam’s northwest.

Travel Tourists come in great numbers to Dien Bien Phu The special national relic site of Dien Bien Phu Battlefield in the mountainous province of Dien Bien is attracting an increase influx of tourists from across the country and abroad as only half a month ahead of the Grand Celebration on May 7.

Travel Mui Ne among top 5 unique destinations in Asia-Pacific Booking.com revealed a list in late March of unique and surprising destinations in the Asia-Pacific region that provide world-class experiences. Mui Ne in Phan Thiet district, Binh Thuan province, was among the list’s top 5.

Travel Hanoi’s tourism revival further strengthened Hanoi welcomed about 6.54 million tourist arrivals in the first quarter of this year, of them some 1.4 million international, representing year-on-year rises of nearly 11% and 40%, respectively.