A corner of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Tourism Association has been working to promote a smoke-free environment in restaurants, hotels and tourism spots in the capital city.



The initiative is meaningful as it adds to the sector’s effort to protect scenery in the city’s attractions while creating a clean and attractive tourism environment for tourists.



At a conference held recently, travel agencies agreed upon measures to develop a smoke-free tourism environment such as no purchasing and advertising tobacco under any form.



They also committed to regularly advise tourists not to smoke in non-smoking areas.



“We support the initiative in promoting a smoke-free tourism environment as up to 80 percent of tourists do not smoke,” said Trinh Thi My Nghe, Deputy Chairwoman of the Hanoi Tourism Association.



Meanwhile, Nguyen Trung Quan, Director of Avitour Company pointed out that it will be a very difficult task.



“Through many ways, I will try to consult, advise, and talk with tourists and ask them not to smoke in tourism spots,” he said.



Travel agencies and hotels at the event have signed an agreement to abide by the Law on Tobacco harm Prevention, aiming to develop smoke-free unit model.



As of the end of September 2018, Hanoi welcomed nearly 20 million tourists, including 4.45 million foreigners.



Most of the foreign holidaymakers to the city come from Asia countries, particularly the Republic of Korea and Japan, as well as those in Europe such as the UK, France, Germany and Norway, among others.-VNA