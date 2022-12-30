HCM City’s consumer price index drops slightly in December
Unlike previous months, Ho Chi Minh City recorded a month-on-month decline of 0.07% in its December consumer price index (CPI), the municipal Statistics Office said on December 30.
Consumers shop at a supermarket. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Unlike previous months, Ho Chi Minh City recorded a month-on-month decline of 0.07% in its December consumer price index (CPI), the municipal Statistics Office said on December 30.
Two of the 11 groups of main consumer goods and services witnessed price decreases, namely transport (down 3.05% from last month) and garment, footwear and headwear (down 0.1%).
Prices of the nine remaining groups increased from November, including food and catering services (up 0.48%); drinks and tobacco (0.33%); housing, electricity, water, fuel, and construction materials (0.15%); education (0.18%); medicine and medical services (0.01%).
While the local December CPI went up 4.92% from December 2021, this year’s index grew 2.73% from last year.
Also in December, gold prices fall 0.31% and US dollar prices down 2.53% from last month. The respective prices in 2022 increased 16.95% and 1.14% from 2021, according to the office./.