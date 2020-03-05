HCM City's departments jointly combat child abuse at schools
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and Department of Education and Training will work together to combat violence against children and child abuse at kindergartens and schools.
Under an agreement signed between the two departments, they will review regulations on preventing violence against children and child abuse and foster amendments to and release of new legal documents to effectively and strictly handle violations.
They agreed to cooperate in raising public awareness of children’s rights and prevention of violence against children and child abuse at kindergartens and schools; enhancing capacity building and developing plans to support and intervene these cases.
The two departments will also intensify inspection and evaluation of the implementation of safety standards for children at kindergartens and schools.
They will coordinate to provide teachers with legal education and improve their skills and ways to prevent violence against children and child abuse from happening.
HCM City is home to over 2 million children, including 10,000 from disadvantaged backgrounds. Last year, the city reported six violence cases against children and 14 child sexual abuse cases.
One involved a female elementary school teacher in Tan Phu district caught on a hidden camera hitting students’ heads and pinching their ears for not understanding lessons or answering questions incorrectly./.
