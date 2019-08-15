Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha speaks to participating children (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The sixth national children’s forum officially kicked off in Hanoi on August 15 with the theme “Children with children’s issues”, gathering 169 children from 41 provinces and cities nationwide.



Members of SOS Children’s Villages across the country, the Thuy An Rehabilitation Centre for Handicapped Children, and the Children’s Councils of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Ninh and Binh Dinh provinces also took part in the event.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha voiced her hope that participants of the forum will promote their responsibility, confidence, knowledge and creativity to reap fruitful results in child protection.



At this year’s forum, participating children will be updated on the implementation of recommendations at the previous edition in 2017.



They will discuss and deliver recommendations on child abuse prevention, accidents and injuries, safety in cyberspace, and other issues.



Notably, participants will join a dialogue with representatives from different State agencies and organisations on August 17, the last day of the forum.



The first biennial forum took place in Hanoi in 2009.-VNA