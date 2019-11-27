Society National External Information Service Awards 2019 launched The Steering Committee on External Information Work, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and the Vietnam Television (VTV) launched the National External Information Service Awards 2019 at a press conference on November 27.

Society Human resource development fund benefits Vietnamese-Cambodians A human resource development fund for Vietnamese-Cambodians was launched in Phnom Penh on November 25, aiming to help children of Vietnamese-Cambodians improve their ability through education and training programmes.

Society Da Nang, UNDP work towards smart, green and inclusive city United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen applauded Da Nang for its commitment to its growth as a smart, innovative and thriving city.

Society Bodies of Essex lorry victims brought home The bodies of 16 out of the 39 victims found dead in a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK, have arrived at Noi Bai international airport, Hanoi, on November 27 morning.