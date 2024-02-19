Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee will implement a programme that provides libraries across the city with up to five million books, both printed and e-books, from February 2024 to March 2025.

The programme is part of a plan that the committee has approved to develop book streets and reading spaces and promote reading culture in the city, which aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

According to the plan, by March 2025, the city will build and develop book streets and book spaces in its eastern, western, southern and northern areas.

Thu Duc city's book street opened in December 2023, and the city plans other book streets and spaces in Binh Tan district, District 7 and Cu Chi district.

The city will continue to develop a book street on Nguyen Van Binh street, District 1 to become a cultural tourism destination in the city.

Developing reading culture is an important policy that the city has implemented over the past years. The city focuses on solutions to promote the development of reading culture among the people, closely following the criteria set by the World Book Capital - an initiative of UNESCO which recognises cities for promoting books and fostering reading./.