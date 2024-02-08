Society Engineering Unit Rotation 2 celebrates Tet in Abyei Members of Engineering Unit Rotation 2 of Vietnam, who are performing duties at the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), have held a number of meaningful activities in celebration of the coming Lunar New Year (Tet) 2024.

Society Merle Ratner’s love for Vietnam to be treasured forever The profound love that Merle Ratner, a left-wing and anti-war US activist who passed away on February 5, gave to Vietnam during her entire life will be always in the hearts of Vietnamese people.

Society Health ministry to collect professional feedback on alcohol concentration limits The Department of Medical Service Administration under the Ministry of Health is collecting feedback from experts and specialised units in setting alcohol concentration limits in driver’s blood or breath.

Society Free of charge coaches take workers home for Tet Free of charge coaches brought nearly 1,500 disadvantaged workers and their relatives back home for Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday under the “Trade Union Tet Journey” programme held in the northern province of Ha Nam on February 7.