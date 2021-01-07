Business Vietcombank’s bad debts lowest ever in 2020 The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) recorded a bad debt ratio of 0.6 percent last year, the lowest so far and in the sector, compared to 0.78 percent in 2019.

Business HoSE stocks beat market in December Many stocks listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) continued to enjoy positive growth in December, the southern bourse said.

Business Disbursement of public investment at record since 2016 The disbursement of public investment was estimated at 398 trillion VND (17.24 billion USD) as of the end of December, meeting 82.8 percent of the Government’s plan – the highest rate in the 2016-20 period, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business VietinBank sees over 710 mln USD in pre-tax profit last year The Vietnam Joint Stock Commerical Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) reported pre-tax profit of 16.45 trillion VND (712.4 million USD) and a bad debt ratio of under 1 percent for 2020.