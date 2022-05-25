Culture - Sports SEA Games 31 lingers in heart of sport lovers The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) wrapped up in Hanoi on May 23 but memories of the region’s biggest sporting event will linger in the hearts of sports lovers.

Culture - Sports Prehistoric relics discovered in Bac Kan cave Over 700 prehistoric artefacts have been discovered inside Tham Un cave in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan’s Ba Be district.

Culture - Sports Embassy holds Vietnam-Romania friendship concert in Bucharest The Vietnamese Embassy in Romania and the National University of Music Bucharest hosted a concert highlighting the Vietnam-Romania friendship and attracting more than 150 guests, including 30 foreign diplomats.

Culture - Sports ASEAN film week to open on May 27 An ASEAN film week will be held from May 27 to June 1 in Hanoi and from May 28 to June 2 in Ho Chi Minh city to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).