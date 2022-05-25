Head coach Park announces 23 players for friendly football match
Head coach Park Hang-seo has announced his squad of 23 players for the national team's friendly match against Afghanistan on June 1 at Thong Nha Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.
The list includes several outstanding faces who competed in the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, such as goalkeeper Dang Van Lam and defender Do Duy Manh.
Also included are three other players from the U23 team who won gold medal at the SEA Games 31, Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Tien Linh and Nguyen Hoang Duc.
In addition, Park also called new names including Tran Dinh Khuong and Truong Van Thai Quy for the event which is a warm-up for the AFF Cup.
Notably, Park has added striker Nguyen Anh Duc to the coaching staff of the Vietnamese team. Duc is playing the role of both player and coach at Long An Club. Recently, he was granted a coaching license by the Asian Football Confederation.
Becoming an assistant for coach Park in the national team will help Đức gain more training experience. That is considered the first step for him to gain valuable knowledge on the journey to becoming a professional coach.
Duc became the first assistant of Park as he is still playing professionally as a player.
Duc played for Binh Duong in the V.League 1 from 2006 to 2019, scoring 116 goals in 335 matches. He won four V.League 1 titles, four National Super Cups, two National Cups and reached the semi-finals of the AFC Cup in 2009. He won the Vietnamese Golden Ball award in 2015 as well as the Vietnamese Silver Ball award in 2017. He was the top scorer in 2017.
He was also a key part of the national team that won the AFF Cup in 2018.
The national team gathered together on May 25 to attend a two-day training camp in Hanoi before moving to HCM City on May 28 to prepare for the friendly match./.