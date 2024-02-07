Society Free of charge coaches take workers home for Tet Free of charge coaches brought nearly 1,500 disadvantaged workers and their relatives back home for Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday under the “Trade Union Tet Journey” programme held in the northern province of Ha Nam on February 7.

Society Vietnamese students compete at 19th ICC int’l commercial mediation competition Three students of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) are attending the 19th ICC International Commercial Mediation Competition (ICCMC-19) at the headquarters of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris, France from February 5-10.

Society Warm Tet brought to patients Children’s hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City organised year-end meals for child patients on February 6, or the 27th day of the last lunar month, to help them enjoy the Lunar New Year (Tet) atmosphere.

Society “Homeland Spring” programme for overseas Vietnamese held in Vancouver The Vietnamese Consulate General in Vancouver on February 5 held a “Homeland Spring” programme to bring a warm Lunar New Year (Tet) atmosphere to overseas Vietnamese living in the western region of Canada.