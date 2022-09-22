Heavy rains forecast for many areas nationwide
Rains ranging from moderate to heavy are expected to hit various regions nationwide on September 22 and 23, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHMF).
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
The northern delta and north-central region will have moderate and heavy rains and thunderstorms in the two days, with local rainfalls projected at 70-150mm and even over 200mm in some places. Other areas in the north are to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms.
On September 22, the central, south-central, Central Highlands and southern regions will also see showers and thunderstorms, with sporadic heavy rains and rainfalls expected to be between 20 and 40mm, sometimes over 100mm. From the afternoon of September 22 to September 23, the areas from Quang Binh to Thua Thien-Hue provinces in the central region will have moderate and heavy rains with a rainfall of 40-70mm, even more than 100mm in some places.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)The centre warned that rains will continue until September 24 in the northern delta, September 25 in areas from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue, and many more days in areas from Da Nang to Binh Thuan, the Central Highlands, and the southern region.
Also on September 22, showers and thunderstorms with a possibility of tornadoes and strong gusts of Level 7-8 are forecast for the Gulf of Tonkin, the middle and south of the East Sea (including the waters of the Truong Sa archipelago), the waters from Quang Tri to Ca Mau, Ca Mau to Kien Giang, and the Gulf of Thailand./.