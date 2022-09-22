Environment Documentary films on biodiversity, animal welfare screened in Hanoi The Goethe-Institut, in collaboration with the Centre for Nature Conservation and Development (CCD) and FOUR PAWS Viet/Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh, on September 21 hosted a screening of two documentaries on biodiversity conservation and animal welfare in Hanoi as part of the project ECO FILM Production 2021-2022.

Environment Typhoons, heavy rains predicted for late 2022 Two to four severe weather systems are predicted to directly affect Vietnam from now to the end of the year, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHMF). ​

Environment Vietnam Tortoise and Freshwater Turtle Identification Book re-released The Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV), in collaboration with the Asian Turtle Programme, has re-released the Vietnam Tortoise and Freshwater Turtle Identification Book.

Environment First nature film festival in Vietnam to take place this month The Spanish Embassy on September 20 hosted an event to introduce the first environmental film festival featuring international and local films and conversations on sustainability and harmony with nature in Vietnam, which is scheduled to run from September 23 to October 7.