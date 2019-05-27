The Ka Long River that runs through Mong Cai city of Quang Ninh province is in full spate following the downpour from May 25 night to May 26 morning (Photo: VNA)

- Northern localities are forecast to suffer heavy rains beginning on May 27 night, with rainfall expected to reach 200mm within a 24-hour period in some provinces, according to the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecast Centre.Rains are forecast in Hanoi, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai, Yen Bai and Lai Chau, with average rainfall between 80-200mm per day.The centre has also warned of possible whirlwinds, lightning and hailstorms in northern localities, and flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas. – VNA