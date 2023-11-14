“Hello Dream Day” Charity event is jointly organised by Hyundai Shipbuilding Vietnam and Park Hang Seo International Football Academy. (Photo: Park Hang Seo International Football Academy )

Ha Giang (VNA) - Sharing the same purpose of creating meaningful values to the community, Hyundai Shipbuilding Vietnam has decided to collaborate with Park Hang Seo International Football Academy in organising “Hello Dream Day” Charity event.

This will be a chain of events which witness the Park Hang Seo International Football Academy visiting schools, teaching football for free and giving presents to the children. These events will be sponsored by Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding. The collaboration between the Park Hang Seo International Football Academy and Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding will see these events organised on monthly basis, starting from October 2023.

The Park Hang Seo International Football Academy visits schools, teaches football for free and gives presents to children. (Photo: Park Hang Seo International Football Academy)

The next destination of “Hello Dream Day” is Phong Quang Elementary School in Phong Quang district, Ha Giang province. This school is located within a minor community. The Park Hang Seo International Football Academy, through “Hello Dream Day” hopes to ignite the sporting passion within the students and bring them positive energy.

After years of success with Vietnam football filled with prestigious medals and awards, there’s one thing coach Park Hang Seo carries with him all along: The love of Vietnamese fans. Coach Park has been wondering how he can return such tremendous love from the fans. Therefore, based on years of experience in professional football, Park and his partners have established the Park Hang Seo International Football Academy.

Park and his partners always hope to bring laughter to children with difficulties through football. (Photo: Park Hang Seo International Football Academy)

Coach Park has emphasised that the purpose of the Park Hang Seo International Football Academy is not only to develop football talents for Vietnam, but also to spread the positive energy and meaningful values to the community. With his motto of not leaving anyone behind, Park and his partners always hope to bring laughter to children with difficulties through football. The sport activities are held with the aim to nurture willpower and resilience, the same value given to the professional players from Park Hang Seo.

The sport activities in Ba Trai A Elementary School will be led by Coach Jong Song Chon. Coach Jong has years of experience working in high-level football and currently he is an instructor of the Korean Football Association. He holds AFC Pro Certificate, the highest level of football coaching in Asia and in the world. With many years living and working in Vietnam, Jong considers charity events with children as a natural part of his life.

In the charity event, 50 presents are presented to children with difficulties. (Photo: Park Hang Seo International Football Academy)

In the “Hello Dream Day” Charity event, the Park Hang Seo International Football Academy and Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding gave 50 presents to children in difficulties. Besides that, other partners of the Park Hang Seo International Football Academy such as DongLuc Sport Group and Hong Ha Stationary also brought meaningful presents such as shirts and learning aids./.

VNA