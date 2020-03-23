Helmet wearing among children reaches 70 percent
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The rate of helmet wearing among children reached 70 percent in 63 cities and provinces nationwide during the 2019-2020 school year, according to a survey conducted in January.
The rate was up 4 percent from the target of the “Giu tron uoc mo” (Keeping dreams) programme and up 18 percent from 2018.
Under the programme, the National Traffic Safety Committee in collaboration with the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) and the Honda Vietnam company conducted surveys, produced and sent helmets to more than 15,000 elementary schools across the country during the school year.
As a result, over 1.96 million first-grade pupils received them,
From September – November 2019, the MoET directed elementary schools nationwide to incorporate helmet wearing instructions into curricula and traffic safety sessions launched by Honda Vietnam.
On the occasion, Honda Vietnam also granted 20,000 helmets to pupils under its annual programme launched since 2015.
The Prime Minister’s Directive No.04/CT-TTg set the goal of raising the rate of helmet wearing among children to 80 percent by 2020./.
