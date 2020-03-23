Society Vietnamese rep offices help citizens amid COVID-19 epidemic The Vietnamese Consulate General in San Francisco and other representative agencies in the US have discussed with the host authorities and airlines on arranging flights to bring Vietnamese students home at an appropriate time, amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Local authorities urged to promote check of suspected COVID-19 cases Local authorities must promote their role in checking suspected cases of COVID-19, heard a meeting of the national steering committee for preventing and combating the disease held in Hanoi on March 23.

Society Vietnamese in Indonesia advised to follow COVID-19 countermeasures The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia on March 23 recommended Vietnamese citizens to strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control of the host country.