Heritage trees on Truong Sa archipelago
Century-old Bang vuong or square-fruit Malabar Almond tree on Nam Yet island. (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers plant Bang vuong or square-fruit Malabar Almond tree. (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers on Son Ca island sing together under the trunk of the over-300-year-old Mu u or Calophylum, recognised as Vietnamese Heritage Tree. (Photo: VNA)
Century-old Bang vuong or square-fruit Malabar Almond tree on Nam Yet island is recognised as Vietnamese Heritage Tree. (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers on Song Tu Tay island take daily care of Phong ba – another tree recognised as Heritage Tree. (Photo: VNA)
Officers and soldiers on Nam Yet island parade under the Bang vuong’s canopy. (Photo: VNA)