Heritage trees on Truong Sa archipelago

46 years after national reunification, Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been given a facelift. The archipelago is covered by not only the blue of the sea but also the green of trees planted by soldiers. On the islands of Song Tu Tay, Son Ca, Nam Yet and Sinh Ton, four trees, aged more 300 years old, have been recognised as "Vietnamese Heritage Trees".