Heritage trees on Truong Sa archipelago

46 years after national reunification, Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been given a facelift. The archipelago is covered by not only the blue of the sea but also the green of trees planted by soldiers. On the islands of Song Tu Tay, Son Ca, Nam Yet and Sinh Ton, four trees, aged more 300 years old, have been recognised as "Vietnamese Heritage Trees".
VNA

  • Century-old Bang vuong or square-fruit Malabar Almond tree on Nam Yet island. (Photo: VNA)

  • Soldiers plant Bang vuong or square-fruit Malabar Almond tree. (Photo: VNA)

  • Soldiers on Son Ca island sing together under the trunk of the over-300-year-old Mu u or Calophylum, recognised as Vietnamese Heritage Tree. (Photo: VNA)

  • Century-old Bang vuong or square-fruit Malabar Almond tree on Nam Yet island is recognised as Vietnamese Heritage Tree. (Photo: VNA)

  • Soldiers on Song Tu Tay island take daily care of Phong ba – another tree recognised as Heritage Tree. (Photo: VNA)

  • Soldiers on Song Tu Tay island take daily care of Phong ba – another tree recognised as Heritage Tree. (Photo: VNA)

  • Officers and soldiers on Nam Yet island parade under the Bang vuong’s canopy. (Photo: VNA)

