At the reception (Photo: VNA)

He also suggested Rhein to urge the European Union (EU) to soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (IPA), which are expected to bring enormous benefits to people and businesses of the two sides. Hessen State plays an important role in promoting economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and Germany, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said at a reception for President of the Hessen State Parliament Boris Rhein in Hanoi on November 12.Binh said some major groups from Hessen have been operating effectively in Vietnam and suggested the two sides encourage more German businesses to invest in Vietnam in diverse fields such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, supporting industry, farm produce processing, and production of natural rubber products.He proposed the State’s authorities to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises such as national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank), and FPT Software Company Limited to operate effectively in Hessen.The Deputy PM highly appreciated the contributions of Rhein to the Vietnam- Germany University project when he held the position of Minister of Sciences and Arts of Hessen, as well as his support for Vietnam in human resources training in the fourth Industrial Revolution.Binh hoped Rhein and parliamentarians of Hessen will continue strengthening cooperation with the Vietnamese Government in sharing experience in building the law-governed state and making laws on public investment management, public-private partnership, urban management, and e-commerce.He also suggested Rhein to urge the European Union (EU) to soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (IPA), which are expected to bring enormous benefits to people and businesses of the two sides.

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh (L) and President of the Hessen State Parliament Boris Rhein (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Rhein said that Vietnam is the rotating Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and German is the rotating Chair of the EU in 2020, which he said, will create new impetus to deepen the bilateral relationship.



The two sides are looking forward to the ratification of the EVFTA, which was signed in June 2019, as the agreement will bring the two markets closer together, he said.



The official added that he will strive to build the Vietnam-Germany University into a symbol of the bilateral relations./.







