Politics Vietnam wants to boost multi-faceted partnership with Cameroon Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue visited Cameroon on November 1 and 2, part of his working trip to Africa.

Politics Activities to mark 60 years of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit A series of events will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from November 8 – 18 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s historic visit to Indonesia.

Politics Vietnam, Ivory Coast hold huge cooperation potential: Deputy PM Vietnam and Ivory Coast have huge potential to boost collaboration, particularly in the fields of trade, thanks to their sound political relations, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.

Politics Essex lorry deaths humanitarian tragedy: Foreign Ministry spokesperson After the UK police’s announcement on late November 1 that the victims in the Essex lorry case are thought to be Vietnamese, spokesperson of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on early November 2 that this is a great humanitarian tragedy.