Culture - Sports Tran Temple Festival - national intangible culture heritage The Tran Temple Festival is annually organised at the national historical complex of the Tran King's shrines and tombs in Hung Ha district of the northern province of Thai Binh from the 13th - 18th day of the first lunar month, attracting a large number of tourists.

Culture - Sports V-League 2021 officially cancelled due to COVID-19 The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) decided to officially cancel the 2021 national football season after consulting with 27 local professional clubs in a virtual meeting on August 28.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese futsal team heads to Spain On August 24, the Vietnamese futsal team on August 24 night departed to Spain for training and joining an international four-side tournament.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese swimmers begin journey at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Swimmers Trinh Thi Bich Nhu and Vo Thanh Tung will be the first Vietnamese athletes to compete at the first official competition day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on August 25.