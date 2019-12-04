Hanoi presents honorary citizenship title to former Romanian Ambassador
Former Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Valeriu Arteni was presented the title Honorary Citizenship of Hanoi on December 3 for his contributions to the capital city’s development.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (R) presents the title Honorary Citizenship of Hanoi to former Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Valeriu Arteni. (Photo: thanglong.chinhphu.vn)
At the ceremony, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung hailed the tireless efforts made by Arteni, who studied and lived in Vietnam for 25 years, to promote friendship as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Hanoi and Bucharest, and Vietnam and Romania as a whole.
Hanoi and its people will always appreciate his work, he stressed, expressing his hope that the title will be a source of encouragement for him to make further contributions in the future.
For his part, the former Romanian ambassador described Vietnam as his second home, affirming that he will do his utmost to boost cooperation between Vietnam and Romania and Hanoi and Bucharest./.