Better weather and the introduction of stimulus programmes have made many tourists from the north book tours down south.

Attractive tours at reasonable prices are sure to entice holidaymakers looking for some time away.

In an attempt to revive the city’s tourism sector, about 60 percent of travel companies have taken part in the second tourism stimulus programme, offering nearly 200 discounted products in total.

Local tourism companies are also looking to establish criteria for safe destinations, to reboot tourism in the new era./.

VNA