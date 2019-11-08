Ho Chi Minh City, New South Wales hope to boost cooperation
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Phong on November 8 received John Barilaro, Deputy Premier of Australia’s New South Wales state, now on a working visit to Vietnam.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Phong spoke highly of the fine relations between the two countries in general, and between the city and the state in particular. He briefed his guest on the southern hub’s efforts to become a major economic, financial, trade, science-technology centre of Southeast Asia, stressing that the city need new-tech solutions to cope with the impact of climate change, among others, describing this as a good chance for businesses and investors from Australia to join development projects.
The city welcomes Australian enterprises bringing along new technology and solutions, the municipal leader said, expressing his hope that on the basis of the signing cooperation documents between the two sides, the state’s administration will provide technical support in the field of clean water supply and wastewater treatment.
For his part, the New South Wales official said his state and the city are enjoying good ties in every field. The recent signing manifests the commitments of the two sides to the further boosting of trade and investment between the two localities, the said.
The guest expressed his hope that the two localities will soon work out concrete cooperation projects , especially in the field of education, natural resources and energy, agriculture, startups, small- and medium-sized enterprises, infrastructure investment, science and technology, and tourism./.