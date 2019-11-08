Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives US Secretary of Commerce Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 8 for US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and a US business delegation who are in Vietnam for an official visit.

Politics Prime Minister addresses issues at NA’s Q&A session Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addressed several issues at the question-and-answer session in Hanoi on November 8, as part of the 14th National Assembly’s ongoing eighth session.

Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh receives Slovenian economic minister Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh received visiting Slovenian Minister of Economic Development and Technology Zdravko Pocivalsek in Hanoi on November 8.

Politics NA Chairwoman requires Government to effectively implement NA resoluti Concluding the three-day Q&A session on November 8, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan required the government to thoroughly study the opinions of NA deputies, voters and people in order to take practical measures for positive changes in areas under their management.