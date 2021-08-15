Society All Vietnamese equal to access modern education: new scheme All Vietnamese people will have equal opportunities to access an open, diverse, flexible and modern education system by 2030, thus contributing to promoting the development of human resources, especially high-quality ones, to meet the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and international integration.

Society Vietnam intensifies handling of fake news Authorities have been working together to deal with fake news, which has grown in concern during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Fake news is proliferating due to the gullibility and irresponsibility of social media users around the country.

Society Vietnam among the friendliest countries on Earth Vietnam has ranked ninth among the ten friendliest countries in the world, the World Population Review quoted a survey conducted by InterNations.

Society Nearly 309 million USD donated to COVID-19 fight so far: VFF The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee has received over 7.02 trillion VND (308.8 million USD) in donations to help with the national COVID-19 relief efforts since May 1, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General Le Tien Chau said at an event on August 13.