Ho Chi Minh City rushes to attract more int’l tourists
Ho Chi Minh City has made thorough preparations to welcome international tourists once more after a two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To attract more foreign visitors this year, Ho Chi Minh City is carrying out the “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” programme, with bonuses for those taking part.
The programme will focus on improving the quality of services and existing tourism products as well as developing new products.
It will last until September.
Authorities, travel agents, and accommodation establishments are all ready to again make the city a vibrant and safe destination./.