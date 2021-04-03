Travel Quang Ninh plans 88 tourism promotion activities in 2021 The northern province of Quang Ninh, home to the world heritage Ha Long Bay, plans to organise 88 events and programmes to promote local tourism, including 35 at provincial level and 53 at district and communal levels.

Travel Da Nang’s tourism seeks ways to stage comeback Da Nang city is seeking suitable measures to hold back recovery of its tourism crash, following the relaxation of the nation’s social distancing measures to curb the virus spread.

Travel Hoi An hospitality turns trapped foreign tourists into goodwill tourism ambassadors Being stuck in Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of foreign tourists have received assistance from the local government and tourism community to overcome difficulties.

Destinations Bat Trang Pottery Village Bat Trang pottery village is located on the banks of the Red River in Gia Lam district, about 15 km from the centre of Hanoi. This is the oldest and most famous pottery village in Vietnam, attracting the attention of many domestic and foreign tourists.