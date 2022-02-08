Business Over 96 percent of workers return to work after Tet in Dong Nai As of February 8, the southern province of Dong Nai has seen most of the businesses resuming their operation and over 96 percent of workers getting back to work after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday – the longest festival in Vietnam, reported the provincial Labour Confederation.

Business Binh Duong: 81 percent of companies resume operation after Tet Around 81 percent of businesses in the southern province of Binh Duong have resumed their operation after the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, with the average number of employees back to work reaching 72 percent.

Business Tourism companies recover thanks to restructuring In the past two years, the impact of COVID-19 has hit listed tourism companies’ activities hard, leading to persistent losses and some stocks being given a warning status, and even risk being delisted. However as many businesses turn to restructuring operations, their results have become more positive.

Business Ground broken for new industrial park, workers’ housing projects in Bac Ninh State-owned Viglacera Corporation on February 8 broke ground on a 250-ha industrial park and a 2,000-unit housing project for factory workers and experts in the northern province of Bac Ninh.