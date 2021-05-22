Ho Chi Minh’s birthday anniversary celebrated in Ukraine, Mongolia
The Vietnamese Embassies in Ukraine and Mongolia have held activities to mark the 131st birthday anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2021).
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach (second from L) visits and presents gifts to a language school in Kyiv, named after the late President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach visited and presented gifts to a language school in Kyiv, named after the late President.
During the visit, the diplomat thanked the school for its preservation of items related to Ho Chi Minh over the past three decades and organisation of annual activities to honour the Vietnamese leader, contributing to strengthening the Vietnam – Ukraine traditional friendship.
He pledged the embassy’s close coordination with the school to preserve the works and asked the school to launch a writing contest on Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam in upcoming months.
Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Embassy in Mongolia organised a flower offering ceremony at a local monument of Ho Chi Minh based at a school named after the late leader, with the participation of representatives from the Mongolia-Vietnam friendship association, Vietnamese citizens and alumni in the country./.
