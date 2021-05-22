Society Vietnamese, Chinese border guards meet in Dien Bien Border guards at A Pa Chai station in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien met their counterparts from Meng Kang station of China on May 21 to discuss enhancing anti-pandemic measures and preventing illegal entries across the border.

Society Mongolian Deputy PM thanks Vietnamese community for support in COVID-19 fight Deputy Prime Minister and head of the State Emergency Commission of Mongolia S. Amarsaikhan has thanked the Vietnamese community in the country for their support to Mongolians in the COVID-19 fight.

Society Firms satisfying epidemiological safety requirements would resume operation: Deputy PM The northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang need to quickly resume the operation of businesses that satisfy epidemiological safety requirements, especially those with big supply chains, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 21.