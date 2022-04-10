An art performance at the opening of the Hoa Lu Festival 2022 in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – The Hoa Lu Festival 2022, the largest and most spectacular in the northern province of Ninh Binh, opened on April 9.

The event aims to commemorate and honour national hero Dinh Bo Linh (924-979), who defeated 12 warlords to unite the country. He ascended the throne with the title Dinh Tien Hoang. Under his reign, Hoa Lu was chosen as the capital of Dai Co Viet (Great Viet) - the first feudal state of Vietnam.



Over the years, the traditional festival has had almost all of its traditional rituals restored, honouring the cultural values of the Dinh and Early Le dynasties (968-1010).

The annual festival is one of 100 national intangible cultural heritages. Together with the ancient capital of Hoa Lu, the Hoa Lu Festival is an important part of the World Natural and Cultural Heritage Site of Trang An scenic complex.



Held from the 9th to the 11th day of the third lunar month, which falls on April 9-11 this year, the festival typically attracts thousands of attendees.



It is expected to contribute to the tourism development of Ninh Binh province in particular and the country in general./.