Hoa Phat Group exports 22,000 tonnes of galvanised steel sheets in Jan-Feb
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Hoa Phat Group has exported more than 22,000 tonnes of galvanised steel sheets to European and American countries since the beginning of the year.
The group said it shipped about 10,000 tonnes to its partners in Belgium and Spain during January.
Over 12,000 tonnes, mainly cold-rolled sheets, were then exported to America in February.
The Hoa Phat Steel Sheet Company, a subsidiary of Hoa Phat Group, began exporting its products in August 2020 after focusing on the domestic market. Its products have gradually conquered major markets such as the EU, the US, and Australia.
It targets producing 300,000-400,000 tonnes of products each year, with 30-40 percent to be exported./.