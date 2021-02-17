Business Banks step up to lure demand deposits Competition among banks to lure demand deposits is becoming fiercer as the cheap capital source helps banks increase their net interest income (NIM) ratio.

Business Reference exchange rate down after Tet holiday The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,122 VND per USD on February 17, the first working day after the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, down 15 VND from before Tet.

Business Hapaco eyes investment in 4-trillion-VND wind power project The Hapaco Group JSC is planning to invest 4 trillion VND (174.1 million USD) in a wind power project in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.