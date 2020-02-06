Business Heineken Vietnam invests additional 70 million USD in Vung Tau factory The southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has recently allowed Heineken Vietnam Brewery - Vung Tau JSC to increase its investment capital from 312.5 million USD to 381.3 million USD.

Business Banks to provide support to customers affected by coronavirus The State Bank of Vietnam has asked credit institutions to prepare capital sources to meet borrowing demand and provide support to customers who have been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

Business Foreign investors buy net 2 million USD on UPCoM in January Foreign investors in January bought a total net value of 46 billion VND (nearly 2 million USD) worth of shares on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).

Business Viettel soars in global valuable brand ranking The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) has jumped 126 spots to the 355th position in the Brand Finance Global 500 Ranking in 2020.